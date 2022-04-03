IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden's jobs success
“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s poll numbers and why cost of living issues within the U.S. that are overtaking the fact that unemployment levels have returned to pre-pandemic numbers. While that is a positive sign, it has “never been harder to do things like buy a car or a house,” Todd says.
Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden's jobs success
