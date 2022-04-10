IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

    02:17
TODAY

Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

02:17

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss what American support for Ukraine will look like as Russia’s war continues. Todd questions if U.S. policy could change regarding providing weapons for Ukraine. Todd asks, “If we see more atrocities, do we stay on the sidelines?”April 10, 2022

    Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

    02:17
