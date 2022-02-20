Chuck Todd on Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘We are in this intense game of chicken’
01:47
Share this -
copied
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia. When discussing Russian president Vladimir Putin and the possibility of a diplomatic solution, Todd says there is still some hope, comparing the situation to “a game of chicken.”Feb. 20, 2022
‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist
07:48
Tensions escalate with overnight violence along Russia-Ukraine border
01:56
Biden administration pursues diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine conflict
01:31
Now Playing
Chuck Todd on Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘We are in this intense game of chicken’