IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood 07:48 How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court 05:00 Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics 03:45 Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospital 04:46 Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps 02:24 Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old 02:16 Fan in Puerto Rico enjoys coffee with her corgi for Sunday Mug Shots 00:57 Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood 07:39 Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel 04:12 How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market 03:36 Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66 02:36 Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river 05:19 Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots 01:08 Thousands expected at DC rally protesting vaccine mandates 02:12 Chuck Todd: ‘Does the US care more about Europe’s security than Europe?’ 01:58 US and UK accuse Russia of planning to topple Ukraine’s president 01:48 Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle 07:40 Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office 05:06 How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19 03:26 Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77 01:48 Chuck Todd: “Not having this united front on Putin is not a good look” 01:43
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the United States’ role in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Chuck says it’s understandable why Ukrainian President Zelensky would ask world leaders to turn down the rhetoric, but not having a united international front on Putin is not a good look.
Jan. 30, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood 07:48 How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court 05:00 Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics 03:45 Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospital 04:46 Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps 02:24 Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old 02:16