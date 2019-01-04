Chuck Todd: ‘I don’t see how shutdown deadlock ends’02:10
MSNBC’s Chuck Todd weighs in on whether Congress and President Trump can find a compromising deal that would reopen the government. “In the short term, I don’t see how this ends. … I don’t see how the president is somehow going to give in yet. That’s just not his style.”
Chuck Todd: ‘I don’t see how shutdown deadlock ends’02:10
Democrats pass bill to end shutdown, Trump vows to veto03:13
Nancy Pelosi on Hawaii trip amid shutdown: ‘I didn’t take a holiday’01:38
2020 speculation: Who could challenge President Trump?02:48
Nancy Pelosi: ‘We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason’01:18
Nancy Pelosi discusses Mueller investigation, impeachment and more06:59