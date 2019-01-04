Politics

Chuck Todd: ‘I don’t see how shutdown deadlock ends’

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd weighs in on whether Congress and President Trump can find a compromising deal that would reopen the government. “In the short term, I don’t see how this ends. … I don’t see how the president is somehow going to give in yet. That’s just not his style.”Jan. 4, 2019

