Chuck Todd: ‘How long is NATO going to sit back and watch Russia intentionally target civilians?’
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Hallie Jackson on Sunday TODAY to discuss the momentous week ahead for President Joe Biden as he heads to Europe for NATO and EU summits. “For this week to go well you have to feel we are headed into some sort of peaceful halt in Ukraine, and it’s not clear we’re going to get there,” Todd says.March 20, 2022
