Chuck Todd: ‘Does the US care more about Europe’s security than Europe?’
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Joe Biden’s warning to Russia that they will face severe consequences if they invade Ukraine. Chuck believes America’s role in the conflict will likely remain in “sending weapons and reinforcements” but cautions that “Europe is not united with the same concern of Russia as America.”Jan. 23, 2022
