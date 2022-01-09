Chuck Todd: Democrats are pushing voting rights legislation because of Jan 6 anniversary
01:36
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s new emphasis on getting voting rights bills passed after putting a pause on the Build Back Better agenda. Chuck says “it feels like this push for voting rights is happening now because we had a Jan 6 anniversary and Martin Luther King weekend coming up.” Jan. 9, 2022
One year later: The impact of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol