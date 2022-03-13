Chuck Todd: Bipartisan majority pushes for more aid for Ukraine

"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss what is and isn’t a provocation in regards to escalating tensions with Russia during the war with Ukraine. “At the end of the day they’re defending their country, none of these are offensive weapons,” Chuck said regarding the military aid the U.S. is providing Ukraine, while adding that there’s a growing bipartisan majority in Congress that would like to see more done.March 13, 2022