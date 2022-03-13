IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

  • Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion

  • Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress

  • How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world

  • Engel: Latest Russian strike suggests 'nothing is off-limits'

    Chuck Todd: Bipartisan majority pushes for more aid for Ukraine

    Biden administration to send $200 million to Ukraine for military defense

  • Russia fires on Ukraine training base near Poland as it widens attacks

  • Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back

  • To sanction Russian oligarchs, the first step is finding their money

  • Lviv authorities detail 'Russian rocket strike' near Polish border

  • Odesa orchestra plays in support of no-fly zone for Ukraine

  • Humanitarian aid for Mariupol to arrive Sunday, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says

  • Ukrainian refugees trying to get into US from Mexico border

  • Biden warns Putin against using chemical weapons

  • Russian convoy moves closer to Kyiv

  • Residents of this Ukrainian city took shelter underground. Two weeks on, they there are still there.

  • 'Tomorrow, we'll try again': Ukraine's president on evacuations, Mariupol aid

"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss what is and isn’t a provocation in regards to escalating tensions with Russia during the war with Ukraine. “At the end of the day they’re defending their country, none of these are offensive weapons,” Chuck said regarding the military aid the U.S. is providing Ukraine, while adding that there’s a growing bipartisan majority in Congress that would like to see more done.March 13, 2022

