Chuck Todd: Bipartisan majority pushes for more aid for Ukraine
02:40
Share this -
copied
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss what is and isn’t a provocation in regards to escalating tensions with Russia during the war with Ukraine. “At the end of the day they’re defending their country, none of these are offensive weapons,” Chuck said regarding the military aid the U.S. is providing Ukraine, while adding that there’s a growing bipartisan majority in Congress that would like to see more done.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say
00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv
02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west
04:23
Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion
03:14
Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress
08:53
How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world