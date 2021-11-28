Chuck Todd: Biden’s problems ‘can’t be solved until COVID is behind us’
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the political implications of the omicron coronavirus variant and how President Biden will need to be more “front and center on the COVID response than he has before.” Todd looks back to when the president prematurely declared the country’s independence from the virus and how Biden can use this as an opportunity to contradict vaccine misinformation. Nov. 28, 2021