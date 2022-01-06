Chuck Todd: Biden gave ‘full-throated’ defense of democracy during Jan. 6 anniversary speech
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd says President Joe Biden has previously avoided hammering former President Trump for his actions on Jan. 6, but clearly laid out the lies being pushed by Trump. “This was a full-throated defense of the American democracy in a way we’ve not heard it from this president before,” he says.Jan. 6, 2022
