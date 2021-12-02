Christmas tree 101: How to care for your tree

Home and lifestyle blogger, Jill Bauer, has clever tricks to make your Christmas tree look full and fabulous, no matter if it’s real or fake, throughout the entire holiday season. Her tips include making a clean cut on your tree before setting it up, fluffing your fake tree section by section with gloves, and hanging sparkly ornaments near lights.Dec. 2, 2021
