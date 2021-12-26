Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The day after Christmas is one of the busiest travels days of the year, but this year it’s extra chaotic for travelers. Nearly a thousand flights in and out of the U.S. were canceled yesterday as a surge of coronavirus cases impacted airline staffing. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Sunday TODAY.
