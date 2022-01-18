IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

date 2022-01-18

Stay warm and look chic in these 11 winter fashion essentials

TODAY

Christian Navarro appears on 'SVU' 15 years after meeting cast as a kid

00:42

An actor's dream came true on this season of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit". Christian Navarro appeared on the series last week, a decade and a half after he watched the cast shoot in his neighborhood. He posted about the full circle moment on his Instagram, reminding fans that even their biggest dreams are possible.Jan. 18, 2022

Best of TODAY

