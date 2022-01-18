Christian Navarro appears on ‘SVU’ 15 years after meeting cast as a kid
An actor's dream came true on this season of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit". Christian Navarro appeared on the series last week, a decade and a half after he watched the cast shoot in his neighborhood. He posted about the full circle moment on his Instagram, reminding fans that even their biggest dreams are possible.Jan. 18, 2022
