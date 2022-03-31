Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at 1st comedy show since Oscars
03:11
Comedian Chris Rock returned to the stage on Wednesday night in Boston, marking his first performance since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY on what Rock said on stage, as new information emerges about disciplinary actions against Will Smith.March 31, 2022
