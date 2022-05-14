IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chris Rock on Will Smith slap: 'I'm OK, if anybody was wondering'

Chris Rock on Will Smith slap: ‘I’m OK, if anybody was wondering’

01:02

Chris Rock is once again sharing some of his thoughts after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars. During a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Rock joked “I got most of my hearing back” but said he wouldn’t expand on the incident in comedy shows.May 14, 2022

