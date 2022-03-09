IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Chris Redd and Sam Jay on friendship, 'SNL,' new comedy series

05:10

“Bust Down” is a new comedy about four friends working dead-end jobs, created by “Saturday Night Live’s” Chris Redd and Sam Jay. Redd and Jay join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the new show on Netflix, their friendship, and getting hired at the same time on “SNL.”March 9, 2022

