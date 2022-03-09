Chris Redd and Sam Jay on friendship, 'SNL,' new comedy series
05:10
“Bust Down” is a new comedy about four friends working dead-end jobs, created by “Saturday Night Live’s” Chris Redd and Sam Jay. Redd and Jay join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the new show on Netflix, their friendship, and getting hired at the same time on “SNL.”March 9, 2022
Chris Redd and Sam Jay on friendship, 'SNL,' new comedy series
05:10
