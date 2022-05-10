IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

  • Josh Groban talks new ‘Harmony’ tour, rehearsal that ‘got weird’

    02:40

  • Taylor Swift has no problem with Joe Alwyn’s romance scenes

    04:48

  • Sophie Turner says she cried after first meeting Joe Jonas

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Bobby Moynihan talks ‘Mr. Mayor,’ his favorite ‘SNL’ moment

    04:17

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

  • 'Phoodle' is Wordle for foodies -- and Martha Stewart is a fan!

    00:38

  • Dolly Parton to perform in Taco Bell's 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical'

    00:52

  • Ray Romano to play basketball coach Jim Valvano in new biopic

    00:44

  • 'Father of the Bride' reboot features Latino-led cast: Get a first look

    00:52

  • Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for record $195M

    02:39

  • Queen Elizabeth misses Parliament opening due to 'mobility issues'

    02:12

  • Debi Mazar talks ‘The Pentaverate’, life in Italy, Madonna biopic

    04:32

  • Must-see movies to watch this summer: ‘Nope,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ more

    04:12

  • Why Mandy Moore wishes she could redo 1st season of 'This Is Us’

    06:02

  • Hoda and Jenna guess if these dating trends are real or fake

    04:23

  • Andrew McCarthy shares how he got his role in ‘Pretty in Pink’

    06:00

  • Model and nurse pursues passion in the hospital and on the runway

    03:57

  • ‘Golden Girls’ writer reflects on finale 30 years later

    07:35

  • ‘Black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University

    00:30

TODAY

Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

04:38

Chris Pratt dishes on the release of “Jurassic World Dominion,” and how surreal it was to work with the legacy cast, including Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. He also talks about what it’s like having Maria Shriver as a mother-in-law. “She’s a living saint, I really do believe that.”May 10, 2022

  • Josh Groban talks new ‘Harmony’ tour, rehearsal that ‘got weird’

    02:40

  • Taylor Swift has no problem with Joe Alwyn’s romance scenes

    04:48

  • Sophie Turner says she cried after first meeting Joe Jonas

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Bobby Moynihan talks ‘Mr. Mayor,’ his favorite ‘SNL’ moment

    04:17

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All