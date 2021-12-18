Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 3rd woman

A third anonymous woman has come forward and accused “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth of sexual assault. The Daily Beast says the woman claims Noth assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18 and he was 55.Dec. 18, 2021
