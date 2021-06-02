Chris Matthews talks about his new memoir ‘This Country’

After working with legendary House speaker Tip O’Neill and speechwriting for President Jimmy Carter, Chris Matthews hosted MSNBC’s “Hardball” for 20 years. Now he talks to TODAY about his new memoir, “This Country: My Life in Politics and History.” He says he most exciting moment in his life as a journalist was the fall of the Berlin Wall. He also speaks frankly about inappropriate comments he made about women in the workplace, saying, “I learned my lesson.”