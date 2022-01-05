IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Evans to play ‘Singing in the Rain’ star Gene Kelly in new movie 01:01
Chris Evans is in talks to take on the role of Hollywood icon Gene Kelly. Evans is also set to produce the untitled project, which tells the story of a 12-year-old boy’s imagined friendship with Gene Kelly in the 1950s.
Jan. 5, 2022
