IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Want a 'new year, new you'? Shop Steals & Deals resolution essentials up to 76% off

  • Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work

    04:52

  • Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitation

    05:20

  • Lily Collins and Ashley Park on becoming ‘friendship soulmates’ as adults

    03:25

  • Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022

    04:23

  • Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19

    05:03

  • Cher reveals she’s never letting her hair go gray

    00:50

  • ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brendan Hunt teases season 3 with new photo

    01:06
  • Now Playing

    Chris Evans to play ‘Singing in the Rain’ star Gene Kelly in new movie

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Betty White challenge helps animal rescue organizations

    00:26

  • Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana

    05:53

  • Valerie Bertinelli opens up about losing first husband Eddie Van Halen

    00:49

  • Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’

    05:08

  • Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’

    14:24

  • Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?

    04:06

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year

    01:33

  • Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test

    04:54

  • What is a pancake cake? Milk Bar founder shares recipe for trendy dessert (or breakfast)

    04:06

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast shares how the series changed their lives and lives of viewers

    08:16

  • Milk Bar owner shares red velvet cake recipe for Savannah Guthrie’s birthday

    03:54

TODAY

Chris Evans to play ‘Singing in the Rain’ star Gene Kelly in new movie

01:01

Chris Evans is in talks to take on the role of Hollywood icon Gene Kelly. Evans is also set to produce the untitled project, which tells the story of a 12-year-old boy’s imagined friendship with Gene Kelly in the 1950s.Jan. 5, 2022

Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in new movie

  • UP NEXT

    Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work

    04:52

  • Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitation

    05:20

  • Lily Collins and Ashley Park on becoming ‘friendship soulmates’ as adults

    03:25

  • Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022

    04:23

  • Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19

    05:03

  • Cher reveals she’s never letting her hair go gray

    00:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All