IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Get a taste of Beijing with these chop suey and fried rice recipes

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Bauer’s energy-boosting snacks: Overnight ‘GOATmeal,’ coffee bars

    05:15

  • EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants

    06:24

  • Entertain your guests with these fun Super Bowl party ideas

    04:38

  • Which Super Bowl team’s signature dish will win in a taste test?

    04:43

  • Make this hot chicken sandwich for your Super Bowl party

    05:04

  • Super Bowl 2022 recipes: Cincinnati chili and Los Angeles chili cheese dog

    03:49

  • Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-up

    00:45

  • How to make dumplings from scratch at home

    04:57

  • Beijing-inspired recipes to make at home: Lamb lollipops and meat pies

    04:44

  • Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'

    00:44

  • Women behind Heart of Dinner share menu of traditional Chinese recipes

    04:39

  • Hot pot trend sizzling in China takes off around the world

    04:08

  • Olympic snowboarder pulls out half-eaten bao bun from pocket after halfpipe run

    00:49

  • Should you eat food in bed? Hoda and Jenna debate!

    05:12

  • Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make a Beijing-style hot pot at home

    05:01

  • Zha jiang noodles recipe: Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make the classic Beijing street food

    05:33

  • A closer look at life inside the Olympic Village

    03:38

  • Set the mood for Valentine’s Day with classic key lime pie

    05:18

  • Chef Bryant Terry shares his recipes for corn cakes and mustard greens

    05:27

TODAY

Get a taste of Beijing with these chop suey and fried rice recipes

03:05

Chef and author Ching He Huang is on the TODAY plaza with recipes for chop suey with egg noodles and Cantonese ham and egg fried rice. She breaks down the recipes step-by-step, and shares her finishing touches to make these meals stand out.Feb. 16, 2022

A culinary tour of China: Chop suey, fried rice, kung pao chicken, siu mai and more

  • Now Playing

    Get a taste of Beijing with these chop suey and fried rice recipes

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Bauer’s energy-boosting snacks: Overnight ‘GOATmeal,’ coffee bars

    05:15

  • EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants

    06:24

  • Entertain your guests with these fun Super Bowl party ideas

    04:38

  • Which Super Bowl team’s signature dish will win in a taste test?

    04:43

  • Make this hot chicken sandwich for your Super Bowl party

    05:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All