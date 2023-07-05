Life-saving skills for the most common emergency situations

Add upper body training to cardio with dumbbells, resistance bands
When emergency strikes, every second counts, so NBC’s Dr. John Torres goes over simple ways you can help during the most common emergency situations — including performing the Heimlich maneuver, creating a tourniquet to stop severe bleeding, and treating someone having a seizure.July 5, 2023
