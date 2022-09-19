IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Follow live updates

  • Princess Charlotte wears brooch gifted by Queen Elizabeth

  • Royal expert on the significance of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin design

  • Prince George, Princess Charlotte attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    Choir sings ‘God Save the King’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    Watch British PM Liz Truss give reading at Queen’s funeral

  • What does the note on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin say?

  • Watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession to Westminster Abbey

  • Queen Elizabeth’s coffin begins journey to Westminster Abbey

  • Watch: Royal family arrives at Westminster for queen's funeral

  • Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death

  • Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles

  • How US’s special relationship with UK will evolve with King Charles

  • What to expect from Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday

  • Camilla pays tribute to queen: ‘I will always remember her smile’

  • Mourners line up for 24-hour wait to view Queen’s coffin in London

  • Queen’s mourners turned away by officials after line grows too long

  • See interviews with King Charles when he was just 20 years old

  • William-in-waiting: How the Prince of Wales will step into new role

  • Prince William says funeral brings up memories of mom, Diana

  • How is King Charles holding up amid busy event schedule?

Choir sings ‘God Save the King’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for TODAY on the significance of the choir singing “God Save the King” at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “We as a nation will never have a more poignant moment to sing it,” Frost says.Sept. 19, 2022

