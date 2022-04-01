Chloë Sevigny on how ‘The Girl from Plainville’ destigmatizes mental health
06:29
Share this -
copied
“The Girl from Plainville,” based on the true story of Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) and Conrad Roy, features Chloë Sevigny as Conrad’s mother (Lynn Roy). Here, she speaks about her character and how the show will help others dealing with grief.April 1, 2022
Now Playing
Chloë Sevigny on how ‘The Girl from Plainville’ destigmatizes mental health
06:29
UP NEXT
Bianca Belair sizes up the competition heading into WrestleMania 38
05:46
‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley reveals favorite scene with Jonathan Bailey
06:01
‘Starstruck’ star Rose Matafeo brings more romantic comedy in season 2
06:25
‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi
06:47
Preview this year’s Oscar nominations and categories