Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'
00:44
Share this -
copied
After Chloe Kim won gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she sat down to answer questions at a news conference but there was one problem: It was lunch time. "If anyone has some snacks in their pockets..." she says, drawing some laughter and a couple offers.Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf’s parents share delight in daughter’s Olympic victory: ’Girl, you did it!’
05:22
Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics
03:24
Nathan Chen talks pressure put on athletes, if he will compete in 2026 Winter Olympics
05:18
Watch Team USA's Jaelin Kauf get surprised by her mom live on the TODAY plaza!
01:27
Team USA Olympian shares elevator ride with Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen
00:40
Team USA curler Matt Hamilton gives his sport a fresh look with eye-catching shoes