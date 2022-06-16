IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Now Playing

    Chloe Fineman on ‘Father of the Bride,’ partying with Gloria Estefan

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Beyoncé reveals release date for 7th studio album, ‘Renaissance’

    06:40

  • Austin Butler talks overcoming shyness in order to become Elvis

    06:33

  • 50 books to kick off a summer of reading for young bookworms

    04:35

  • Check out Idina Menzel’s cozy ‘swing’ jumpsuit, hosting must-haves

    03:40

  • Anthony Anderson talks ancestry, hosting ‘A Dream Delivered’

    05:30

  • Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin talks NFTs, new focus on 'something legal'

    05:24

  • Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia on reimagined ‘Father of the Bride’

    05:36

  • Pharrell Williams on his ‘Something in the Water’ music festival

    04:14

  • Joshua Jackson teases new details for ‘Fatal Attraction’ series

    00:51

  • See the trailer for Sylvester Stallone's first TV drama: ‘Tulsa King’

    01:08

  • Justin Thomas shares life lessons learned from dad on the green

    06:24

  • See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick

    00:52

  • Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

    01:58

  • Meet a Wall Street trailblazer empowering women with their money

    04:25

  • Uzo Aduba shares the special meaning behind her middle name

    06:27

  • Neighbors complain about your party? Hoda has 'perfect solution'

    03:32

  • Exes Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt say ‘I love you’ in GOOP interview

    02:45

  • See Bryan Cranston dance with BRELAND in commercial break

    05:46

  • Ed Helms reveals the missing tooth scene in 'The Hangover' is real

    05:07

TODAY

Chloe Fineman on ‘Father of the Bride,’ partying with Gloria Estefan

08:26

Chloe Fineman joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about her role of wedding planner in the remake of “Father of the Bride” and what it was like spending time with the cast. She also shares wedding stories while playing a game of “Never Have I Ever.”June 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chloe Fineman on ‘Father of the Bride,’ partying with Gloria Estefan

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Beyoncé reveals release date for 7th studio album, ‘Renaissance’

    06:40

  • Austin Butler talks overcoming shyness in order to become Elvis

    06:33

  • 50 books to kick off a summer of reading for young bookworms

    04:35

  • Check out Idina Menzel’s cozy ‘swing’ jumpsuit, hosting must-haves

    03:40

  • Anthony Anderson talks ancestry, hosting ‘A Dream Delivered’

    05:30

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All