Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait

Tensions are rising between the U.S. and China after another close call between the two militaries, this time involving two warships in a near collision in the Taiwan Strait. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY.June 4, 2023
