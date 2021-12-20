IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sex abuse claim, raising new questions 02:08
In a new twist tied to the mysterious disappearance of a tennis star who went unseen for weeks after accusing a former Chinese official of sexual assault, she’s now describing it all as a “misunderstanding,” amid ongoing concern for her safety. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY from Beijing.
