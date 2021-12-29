IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

China now has its own equivalent of Napa Valley

03:14

California’s Napa Valley is known for its thousands of acres of vineyards and the wine they produce. Now a love of wine has taken hold in China, were a region of the border of the Gobi Desert is racing to keep up with demand. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2021

