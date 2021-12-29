China now has its own equivalent of Napa Valley

California’s Napa Valley is known for its thousands of acres of vineyards and the wine they produce. Now a love of wine has taken hold in China, were a region of the border of the Gobi Desert is racing to keep up with demand. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2021
UP NEXT
Make fried chicken, hand pies for New Year’s Eve
05:11
‘Korean Vegan’ makes easy egg rolls and kimchi fried rice
06:15
Brad Leone makes pork tenderloin with maple syrup, chiles
05:57
These cinnamon buns will make you melt
04:21
Gaby Dalkin shows how to make her cheesy potato gratin and famous Christmas mix
03:56
Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist