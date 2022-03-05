China faces international scrutiny as Paralympic Games begin
02:23
While the Beijing Paralympic Games are now in full swing, China is under scrutiny for its ties to Russia one month after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin declared a friendship with “no limits.” An opening speech from the Games, which criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was censored in China. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for Weekend TODAY.March 5, 2022
