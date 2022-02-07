China doubles roster for 2022 Winter Games with help from recruited foreign athletes
China is usually among the top medal winners at the Olympic Summer Games. To boost its prospects for the 2022 Winter Games, it recruited athletes from all around the world, including California-born Eileen Gu, whose dual citizenship has gained attention in Beijing. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY from Beijing.Feb. 7, 2022
