4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward
06:17
Share this -
copied
An estimated 200,000 children, most under 13, have lost a parent or primary caregiver to COVID-19. Two years into the pandemic, there is still no coordinated system to identify who these kids are or how to get help to them. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Cynthia McFadden meets a group of siblings who were forced to band together after losing their single mom to the virus last year.March 7, 2022
‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!
01:06
Now Playing
4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward
06:17
UP NEXT
More schools lift mask mandates
02:05
BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer
04:41
Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years