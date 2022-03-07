IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 surprising tech mistakes you're making — and easy ways to fix them

TODAY

4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

06:17

An estimated 200,000 children, most under 13, have lost a parent or primary caregiver to COVID-19. Two years into the pandemic, there is still no coordinated system to identify who these kids are or how to get help to them. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Cynthia McFadden meets a group of siblings who were forced to band together after losing their single mom to the virus last year.March 7, 2022

