Children found in New Mexico compound were training for school shootings, prosecutor says copied!

Eleven children between ages 1 and 15 were found in a makeshift compound in rural New Mexico living in squalid conditions. In court filings, the district attorney said some of the children were being trained with assault rifles “in preparation for future school shootings.” Five adults living in the compound have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY with the disturbing details.

