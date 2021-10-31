IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It's Football 'Fright' in America! See TODAY's big Halloween 2021 reveal

TODAY

Child dresses up as Chuck Todd for Halloween (with a Sunday TODAY mug!)

01:19

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Kerri in Australia; Susan and Darrin in Ohio; Betty the dog in California; Natalie, Peter and their son and future Masters champ Peter John in Texas; World War II vet Robert in California celebrating his 101st birthday with family; Jill in Arizona; the respiratory care team at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago; and Joe and son Murray, who dressed up as Chuck Todd for Halloween in Virginia. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Oct. 31, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All