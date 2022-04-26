IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Child dies as mysterious hepatitis outbreak spreads to 12 countries

Officials say an outbreak of severe hepatitis has now spread to 12 countries, including the United States. Doctors and researchers believe the adenovirus may be behind dozens of liver failure among children. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.April 26, 2022

First child has died in severe hepatitis outbreak in 12 countries

