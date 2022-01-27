IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Chiefs fans raise $306K for Buffalo Children's Hospital

00:34

Kansas City Chief fans have raised more than $300,000 for the Oshei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The money is going to the hospital’s Patrica Allen fund, named after Buffalo Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother who died last year.Jan. 27, 2022

