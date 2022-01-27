Chiefs fans raise $306K for Buffalo Children's Hospital
Kansas City Chief fans have raised more than $300,000 for the Oshei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The money is going to the hospital’s Patrica Allen fund, named after Buffalo Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother who died last year.Jan. 27, 2022
Chiefs fans raise $306K for Buffalo Children's Hospital
