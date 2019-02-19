News

Chicago police wait to question Jussie Smollett again

02:28

Investigators in Chicago want to speak with Jussie Smollett a second time after police sources say the two men who Smollett identified as his attackers told detectives they were hired by the “Empire” actor to stage the attack. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Feb. 19, 2019

