Chicago dad reads books to his daughter’s class, inspires other fathers to join him

After some trouble with the law in his early 20s, Joseph Williams turned his life around. In 2013, he was volunteering at his daughter’s school lunchroom on Chicago's South Side when he was asked to cover for her teacher for a few minutes. He quickly grabbed a book and started reading to the kids, and he’s never looked back. Now, the 150-member Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club invites fathers to come and read in public school classrooms around Chicago.Dec. 14, 2021
