Tributes pour in for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died at 30

Authorities are investigating the tragic death of 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst, who was the winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for “Extra.” She reportedly jumped from the 29th floor of a New York City high-rise, and police say it’s believed to be suicide. Tributes from family, friends and fans poured in following the tragic news. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2022