Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US
NBC’s Kristen Welker sits down with Chelsea Clinton at Aspen Ideas: Health to discuss the rise in maternal mortality rates in the United States. “We're not using our resources to the best of our ability, to the best of what we know happens in the U.S.,” she says.July 14, 2023
