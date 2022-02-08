IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make a Beijing-style hot pot at home

05:01

Chef Lucas Sin helps everyone get a taste of China at home with his authentic Beijing-style hot pot recipe. He shows how to make the broth, and explains what kind of pot you can use to cook everything in.Feb. 8, 2022

