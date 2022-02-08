Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make a Beijing-style hot pot at home
05:01
Share this -
copied
Chef Lucas Sin helps everyone get a taste of China at home with his authentic Beijing-style hot pot recipe. He shows how to make the broth, and explains what kind of pot you can use to cook everything in.Feb. 8, 2022
Should you eat food in bed? Hoda and Jenna debate!
05:12
Now Playing
Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make a Beijing-style hot pot at home
05:01
UP NEXT
Zha jiang noodles recipe: Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make the classic Beijing street food
05:33
A closer look at life inside the Olympic Village
03:38
Set the mood for Valentine’s Day with classic key lime pie
05:18
Chef Bryant Terry shares his recipes for corn cakes and mustard greens