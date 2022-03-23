Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants
On the latest episode of his TODAY All Day series Family Style with Al Roker, Al met Chef Lucas Sin, owner and founder of Junzi Kitchen. Sin shares his mission to help save Chinese restaurants all across New York.March 23, 2022
