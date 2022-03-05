Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees
When disaster strikes, celebrity chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen spring into action, quickly mobilizing to bring fresh food to those in need in just days. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Andres and his team are on the ground and is providing hot meals for families who are fleeing their homes in search of safety. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Weekend TODAY.March 5, 2022
