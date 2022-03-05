IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

  • Now Playing

    Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Americans rally in support of Ukrainians

    02:38

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher match millions in donations to Ukraine

    00:45

  • Truck convoy arriving in D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates

    00:33

  • Exclusive: Bill Barr speaks out on Trump’s reaction to racial injustice demonstrations

    03:40

  • Amtrak engineer acquitted of deadly crash in Philadelphia

    00:33

  • Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

    00:26

  • Biden administration under pressure to ban Russian oil imports

    02:26

  • ‘If there’s rules, Russia will break them,’ former FBI special agent says

    04:02

  • More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine amid war

    01:54

  • Two areas in Ukraine under temporary cease-fire for civilian evacuation

    02:34

  • Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community

    03:41

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting fan for her birthday!

    03:44

  • Would you go on a date at the crack of dawn? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    02:54

  • Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens

    03:19

  • Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate

    01:55

  • Smithsonian honors female power players in STEM with groundbreaking statues

    05:28

  • Russia on the receiving end of cyber attacks by Anonymous

    02:51

  • Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling'

    03:10

  • Explosion at Maryland apartment building leaves several missing

    00:25

TODAY

Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees

02:36

When disaster strikes, celebrity chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen spring into action, quickly mobilizing to bring fresh food to those in need in just days. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Andres and his team are on the ground and is providing hot meals for families who are fleeing their homes in search of safety. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Weekend TODAY.March 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Americans rally in support of Ukrainians

    02:38

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher match millions in donations to Ukraine

    00:45

  • Truck convoy arriving in D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates

    00:33

  • Exclusive: Bill Barr speaks out on Trump’s reaction to racial injustice demonstrations

    03:40

  • Amtrak engineer acquitted of deadly crash in Philadelphia

    00:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All