    Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon

Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon

Chef, author and television personality Eric Ripert joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to show how to make the perfect spring fish dish using salmon.April 6, 2022

Salmon with Pea Ragu and Pickled Ramp Mignonette

