CEO behind ChatGPT urges Congress to crack down on AI

07:24

Sam Altman, who helped create ChatGPT, testified before Congress and urged lawmakers to pass laws regulating artificial intelligence as fast as possible, warning that the technology could “cause significant harm to the world.” NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY, and Jake Ward weighs in with analysis.May 17, 2023

