TODAY

‘Read with Jenna’ book club discusses ‘Black Cake’ with author

05:32

Author Charmaine Wilkerson joins TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna from her writing room in Rome along with members of the “Read with Jenna” book club to discuss her book, “Black Cake,” and the news that it will become a series on Hulu. “I’m that little girl who loves books so I’m thrilled that a story I’ve written is something I get to share with other readers,” she says.Feb. 24, 2022

