Charlie Puth talks potential duet with Megan Thee Stallion
02:11
Share this -
copied
Charlie Puth joins TODAY to talk about working with Cheetos and Doritos for their latest Super bowl commercial. The singer shares what it was like doing voice acting work for the first time, telling Carson Daly, “I’ve never done voice over work and I was a little nervous.” Puth also talks about working with Megan Thee Stallion and Sir Elton John.Feb. 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Michelle Buteau on new movie with Jennifer Lopez and shoutout to TODAY Show in the film
07:16
Goooooal: Watch Telemundo's super bowl ad featuring Andres Cantor
00:52
Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!
01:45
What to watch in February: 'Bel-Air,' 'Mrs. Maisel,' more
04:42
Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman
06:25
Guy Fieri stars as mayor of ‘Flavortown’ in Super Bowl ad