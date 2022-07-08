IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Charlie Puth on deciding what songs to keep, give to other artists

03:26

Fresh off performing on the plaza, Charlie Puth joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his upcoming album “Charlie.” He also talks about collaborating with other big artists in the pop world like Jung Kook from BTS and Justin Bieber.July 8, 2022

