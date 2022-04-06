Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after 20 years
Priceless notebooks belonging to Charles Darwin have been mysteriously returned to Cambridge University more than 20 years after they went missing. The books arrived wrapped in plastic and left in a pink gift bag with a note that read, “Librarian, Happy Easter.” There were no obvious signs of damage and no clue as to who returned them.April 6, 2022
